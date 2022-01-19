Texans take an offensive lineman in latest ESPN mock draft

The Houston Texans have sundry needs across their roster. It typically happens when a team finishes 4-13 as a follow up to a 4-12 season from the year prior.

According to Mel Kiper from ESPN, who released his latest first-round mock draft, the Texans will take Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with the No. 3 overall pick.

Part of the reason why Houston goes with an offensive lineman so high, according to Kiper, is because the Texans allowed 32 sacks (sixth-most), averaged 15.5 points per game (third-fewest), generated 15.6 first downs per game (last), and churned 83.9 rushing yards per game (worst).

With quarterback already accounted for, at least for the 2022 season, in Davis Mills, the Texans can go elsewhere and not get involved in the Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral sweepstakes.

I think they’d take Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux here if either fell out of the top two, but Neal could be a 15-year starter at tackle or guard; he played both at Alabama before settling in at left tackle. Houston has Laremy Tunsil at that spot, but a thumb injury forced him out of 12 games this season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions get Thibodeaux and Hutchinson before the Texans even have a chance, according to Kiper’s mock.

The Texans would at least have two homegrown first-round tackles under contract through 2022 as that is the fourth year for Tytus Howard. If Houston upgrades the offensive line, it should help provide more time for Mills to survey the field and also clear out running lanes, regardless of who the starting running back is.

