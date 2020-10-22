Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel made a questionable decision with 1:50 remaining Sunday. Up seven points, he opted to go for two rather than kick the extra point.

Crennel has defended the decision, which resulted in an incomplete pass and a loss to the Titans in overtime.

Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said it was the right call, even though it didn’t work out.

“If we get it, the game’s over, right?” Kelly said Thursday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “So, like, that’s a no-brainer. With the players we have, with the quarterback we have, that’s a no-brainer. I would do that 100 percent of the time.

“When Romeo said to go for two, I was the most excited guy in the stadium. Two inches to the left and we’re having a different conversation.”

Deshaun Watson‘s pass to Randall Cobb was incomplete. Even though it didn’t work out for the Texans, analytics supported the decision.

Texans offensive coordinator calls decision to go for two “a no-brainer” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk