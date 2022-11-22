Texans offense is hopeless without RB Dameon Pierce

Washington clarified a truth about the Houston Texans’ offense in Week 11 at NRG Stadium. As the NFC East club battered Houston 23-10, running back Dameon Pierce tallied 10 carries for eight yards and caught two passes for nine more.

According to Jeff Kerr from CBS Sports, apart from Pierce, the Texans offense can do nothing.

Pierce has been the lone bright spot in Houston’s offense, leading all rookie backs in rushing yards entering Week 11. He had 10 carries for 8 yards in Sunday’s loss, making the Texans offense even less effective as he was taken out of the game plan. Davis Mills went 6 of 9 for 22 yards and an interception while Pierce had negative rushing yards in the first half, as the Texans had just 5 yards at halftime. Mills is just too inconsistent to bail Houston out when the run game goes away, and the result was a season low in total yards (148) and no chance to win. Houston needs to fix a lot on offense for 2023.

If this reality is evident to outsiders, it certainly is recognizable for the coaching staff.

According to coach Lovie Smith after the game, the Texans tried to give Pierce his touches, but Washington’s defensive line featuring Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, and Montez Sweat was too stingy.

“We tried to hit the edge a few times,” Smith said. “We tried to hit up front. We have been able to run the football each week. Even when there is disappointment, change the quarterback, you’re not passing enough, we’ve been able to run the football. Today, we weren’t able to run the football. Nothing else is really going to work when you can’t do that.”

Other teams will know that to stymy the Texans’ offense, it begins with shutting down Pierce. Mills and the passing game have to cultivate ways to take advantage of stacked boxes.

