Texans’ offense is the 13th most-expensive in 2024

The Houston Texans offense was one of the biggest surprises in the league a year ago. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans helped turn the team around in one season. Houston went from picking near the top of the draft in 2023 to appearing in the AFC divisional round in early 2024.

With Stroud on his rookie deal, the time is now to surround him with talent. Houston made moves mostly to the defense, but they also traded for running back Joe Mixon. The Texans quickly extended the veteran back three years worth $27 million.

Houston’s offense accounts for $132.4 million in 2024, the 13th-highest in the league, according to Over the Cap. The Cleveland Browns offense cost $188 million, most in the league by $10 million. The Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys rank second in and third.

Most expensive offenses in 2024: 1. $188.8M – Browns

2. $178.1M – Rams

3. $158.3M – Cowboys

4. $152.8M – Chiefs

5. $151.1M – Broncos

6. $148.5M – Giants

7. $146.5M – Cardinals

8. $141.6M – Falcons

9. $138.5M – 49ers

10. $135.9M – Colts

11. $135.2M – Panthers

12. $133.0M – Saints…

Unsurprisingly, teams with signal callers on second contracts rank highly. Conversely, franchises without a quarterback costing more than a rookie deal rank lower. Pittsburgh has the cheapest offense at $64.8 million.

The offensive line accounts for a large portion of the Texans’ offense’s expenses. Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is the highest-paid left tackle in the league, earning $25 million per season. The extension Tytus Howard signed before this past season made him the fifth-highest-paid right tackle at $18.7 million annually.

Houston is also paying right guard Shaq Mason $11.7 million, the sixth highest at his position. The Texans offensive line is the most expensive in the NFL, according to Spotrac.

Outside of the trade for Mixon, the Texans have yet to do much to the offense. Instead, they opted for continuity by resigning Dalton Schultz and Noah Brown. The two receiving options arrived from the Dallas Cowboys this past offseason as free agents and became consistent options for Stroud.

Houston has a top-10 earner per year at running back and tight end. Schultz signed a three-year deal worth $36 million before hitting the open market. The offense’s cost will increase when Nico Collins signs an extension worth $20 million-plus annually.

