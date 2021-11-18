Texans OC Tim Kelly says DE Denico Autry gives Titans ‘little bit of an edge’

The Tennessee Titans added a key piece to their defense over the offseason with the acquisition of defensive end Denico Autry in free agency.

The former Oakland Raiders and Indianapolis Colts defensive end signed a three-year, $21.5 million contract with the AFC South rivals to continue his career.

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has been watching tape of Autry as the 1-8 squad gears up to take on the class of the AFC. Autry’s work with the Colts, where he provided 20.0 sacks and 26 tackles for loss through 40 games, provides Kelly with a decent frame of reference.

“We’re familiar with him,” said Kelly. “Obviously, coming from Indy, he’s another player that’s big and physical and versatile.”

What Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has done is move around Autry to provide different perspectives to give him an opportunity to penetrate the pocket. Through 10 games, eight of which he has started, Autry has generated 5.0 sacks with 14 quarterback hits.

“They move him around, he plays outside, he plays inside, they slide him inside on third down,” Kelly said. “He brings a little bit of an edge to them. They’ve always been a physical unit, but with him up front, him and (Jeffery) Simmons, they’re a tough group up front. He does a good job of playing hard, getting his hands in the way and using his length, and doing things along those lines.”

Just like with Simmons, Kelly believes the Texans will have to ensure they don’t have bad matchups that allow Autry to get to quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Said Kelly: “We’ve got to make sure we understand who we’re putting on him, try to avoid bad matchups and try to figure out how we’re going to attack him.”

The Texans, who are on an eight-game losing streak, take on the 8-2 Titans Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium.