Texans OC Tim Kelly evaluates QBs’ performance after the Packers game

The Houston Texans got to see work from all three of their quarterbacks who have taken part in team portions of practice throughout training camp. Tyrod Taylor, rookie Davis Mills, and Jeff Driskel got some reps against the Green Bay Packers in the Texans’ 26-7 preseason win on Aug. 14 at Lambeau Field.

Taylor went 4-4 for 40 yards, only playing the opening drive for Houston.

Mills completed 11 of his 22 passes for 112 yards and an interception.

Driskel didn’t have as impressive of a stat line throwing, going 1-of-6 for tow yards. However, he did rush five times for 16 yards.

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly spent time with the Houston media Wednesday to talk about their performance against the Packers.

Tyrod Taylor

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

"I thought Tyrod did what we asked him to do, made some good throws, was able to move the ball," Kelly said. "Obviously we want to get a touchdown in that situation, not a field goal. But he came out and played well and we were crisp with our operation."

Davis Mills

texans-davis-mills-next-play-mentality-packers

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

"Davis came in and kind of saw his first 'gosh, it's the NFL' moment, right, on that three-step, came through, got hit," said Kelly. "He came off the field and I said, 'Did that hurt? Are you okay?' He said, 'Nah' after he took his first hit. He did good. "You know, the whole thing with him is going to be accumulate as many reps as possible. He's only had however many — 257 throws or whatever — since high school. So, just for him to continue to grow and develop, and the more he sees defenses, the more he gets comfortable with our route running, the more improvement we're going to see each and every day."

Jeff Driskel

4-weird-decisions-texans-26-7-packers

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

"It was pretty clear to see that he's a really good athlete," Kelly said. "So, on a couple of times that he kept it the other night, he was able to extend some plays, convert some big first downs for us, especially the one that ended up sealing the game. And I thought you saw some of his arm strength on the throws he was able to drive. So, again, with him, especially with just continuing to get comfortable and continue to play on time when he's in the pocket."

1

1