Texans OC Pep Hamilton expects rookie G Kenyon Green to bounce back

Count Kenyon Green among the many Houston Texans who did not have a good time during Washington’s 23-10 chokehold in Week 11.

The Texas A&M product committed two holding penalties, one of which was accepted, and had an ineligible man downfield penalty. Green was also walked back into one of quarterback Davis Mills’ five sacks on the afternoon.

The Humble Atascocita product was going against two of the best defensive tackles in the game in Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. Making his ninth career start among his 10 game day activations, Green was at a disadvantage.

Even though Green had a bad week, offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton believes the first-rounder will bounce back against the Miami Dolphins.

“We expect that he’s going to continue to work to embrace the technique that he’s been taught because he’s extremely talented,” Hamilton told reporters Nov. 23. “It’s just part of the process from week-to-week. It’s understanding that guys are going to watch us on film and the opponent is going to watch us on film and come up with ways to counter the things they see us do. I’m certain we’ll continue to watch Kenyon’s progress as he continues to play.”

Green will be going against another talented defensive tackle in the Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins, who has 1.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and a pass breakup on the season.

