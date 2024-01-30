Texans OC Bobby Slowik staying with Houston on new deal

The Houston Texans won’t lose offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik after all.

Despite numerous interviews for head coaching jobs – including the final two openings with the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders – Slowik decided to stay with the Texans on a new contract, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The new deal reportedly includes more compensation.

Texans OC Bobby Slowik has agreed to a new deal in Houston within the past few days, one that includes a significant raise, per sources. Slowik impressed multiple NFL clubs thru the interview process. But he's sticking in Houston. He'll be a hot name in 2025. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 30, 2024

Slowik’s return is a huge boost for the Texans – especially quarterback C.J. Stroud. Slowik created an offensive perfectly tailored to Stroud’s strengths and he’s a big reason why Stroud is both a Pro Bowler and in contention for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He was a hot head coaching candidate for a number of teams but will now stay in Houston for at least one more season.

While this is great news for the Texans, it could mean the loss of quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson. He had two interviews with the New Orleans Saints vacant offensive coordinator position, though the other jobs he interviewed with have been filled already.

Slowik is the head of the offensive operation, but keeping Johnson as well would be a tremendous help for the Texans’ 2024 bid. They won the AFC South and a first-round playoff game thanks to their offense and could turn around and do it all again in Stroud’s second season with the team.

