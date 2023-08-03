Texans OC Bobby Slowik says WR Tank Dell is ‘a joy to coach’

The Houston Texans are installing a new scheme as part of the DeMeco Ryans takeover, and it offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s job to get the personnel on the same page.

Slowik spent 2017-22 coaching for Kyle Shanahan on the San Francisco 49ers’ staff. After a year as a defensive assistant, Slowik switched to the offense and worked his way up to passing game coordinator as his last post in 2022.

The 36-year-old has coached a bevy of players in that span, and knows what a pleasure it is to work with Tank Dell.

“He’s extremely fun to coach,” Slowik told reporters Aug. 1 after training camp practice. “That would be the first thing I have to say about Tank is just he is a joy to coach.”

Part of what makes the third-round receiver from Houston an enjoyable part of Slowik’s job is the rookie’s willingness to learn.

Said Slowik: “He’s always listening, he’s [intentional], he wants to work. I think I mentioned in the offseason just how hungry he is, how much he prepares, and he knows how much he has to prepare just [in] how different this was in college. And he goes out, and things you talk about he puts on tape, he does. And he’s an elite separator and it shows up.”

Dell generated 109 catches for 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns through his final 13 games with the Houston Cougars last year. If the 5-8, 165-pound wideout is to bring even a fraction of that production to the Texans, it will necessitate the traits Dell has showcased for Slowik.

