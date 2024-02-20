Texans OC Bobby Slowik named 14th-best offensive playcaller

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik proved himself as one of the best play-callers in the NFL during his first year with the team.

He helped develop C.J. Stroud into the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and turned the Texans into a top-13 team in yards and points this season. Slowik’s success didn’t go unnoticed. Pro Football Network named him the 14th-best offensive play-caller heading into the 2024 season – ahead of some pretty big and experienced names.

Who is the best offensive play-caller in the NFL? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ympP9WPVWE — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 20, 2024

Others noticed Slowik as well. He finished fourth in the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year award. Slowik also interviewed for several head coaching jobs this offseason after the Texans dismantled the Cleveland Browns’ top-ranked defense in the AFC wild card round. Slowik and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson opted to remain in Houston.

Slowik started out strong and will get another year to improve with the same quarterback and most of the same offensive talent he worked with in 2023. Additions in free agency could even bolster Slowik’s potential for 2024 and possibly put him back on the map for a head coaching opportunity in a year.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire