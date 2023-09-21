Has Texans OC Bobby Slowik cracked code on how to use WR Nico Collins?

Nico Collins had a career day against the Indianapolis Colts despite the Houston Texans’ 31-20 loss in Week 2.

The former 2021 third-rounder had seven catches for 146 yards, both career highs, while hauling in a touchdown. Even Collins’ 20.86 yards per reception were the fourth-most of his career.

Some evidence of a breakout was even hinted at in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Collins only had 80 yards, but his six catches tied a previous career-high.

With Collins’ emerging production, it appears offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has found a way to get the former Michigan product involved more in the passing game.

According to Doug Farrar from the Touchdown Wire, Collins was one of his “secret superstars” from Week 2, and part of how the wideout was able to meet his potential was due to how Slowik used him.

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik clearly understood that the way through the Indianapolis Colts’ frequent use of Cover-3 was to have Collins run short and intermediate routes with in-breakers, and this worked over and over again. This 32-yard play, in which 26 yards came after the catch, was just one example.

The promise with Collins’ 6-4, 215-pound frame has been there as a red zone threat. However, heading into the 2023 season, there was little to show as a receiving threat.

So far, Slowik has found a way to get Collins to ball, and the furtherance of such a trend only solidifies the 24-year-old as the offense’s top receiving threat going forward.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire