Texans OC Bobby Slowik believes C.J. Stroud shares one trait with Stefon Diggs

What do Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs have in common besides sharing a locker room?

They enjoy winning. They don’t care how it’s done, just so long as securing the ‘W’ is accomplished.

At least that’s how second-year offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik sees it following Diggs’ first voluntary OTA practice on Thursday.

“He’s so competitive and it shows on tape,” Slowki said of Diggs Thursday following practice. “He’s a lot like our quarterback in that he will do absolutely anything necessary to win a game. Whether he doesn’t have the ball, he has the ball in his hands, at all times between the white lines, he’s doing everything he can to win.”

Acquired for a 2025 second-round pick from the Buffalo Bills, Diggs serves as the final piece to an offense that could terrorize opponents en route to an AFC title in 2024. The Texans spent the entirety of the offseason building around Stroud for the long haul, handing out extensions to Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz and Joe Mixon.

Diggs, 30, will be playing for a new contract after the Texans voided the final three years of his former extension in Buffalo. For now, consider him a one-year rental option that could return on a team-friendly deal depending on his numbers.

While Diggs’ numbers might drop, Houston seems in a better position than the Bills to compete for a Super Bowl, even without Josh Allen leading the offense. Stroud, who last season threw for over 4,100 yards and 23 touchdowns, is considered by many to be a top-five passer in the pros.

While in Orchard Park, Diggs often was the only target to step up in marquee games. In Houston, he’ll split reps with Collins, Schultz, Mixon, rookie tight end Cade Stover and breakout receiver Tank Dell.

“It’s hard [to defend], we all got different games,” Collins said of Houston’s receiving corps. “As a unit, as a receiver room, we got the pieces we need. It’s going to be hard for defenses.”

Despite a drop-off in reps late last season, Diggs remains one of the game’s top playmakers and consistent weapons. He posted four 100-plus catch seasons in Buffalo and totaled at least 1,100 yards per season.

Since 2020, Diggs has led the NFL in receptions (445) and ranks second in receiving yards (5,372).

“He’s got all the receiver traits you could ask for,” Slowik said. “But what jumps out to me, and what fits with us and what we’re always engaged with is how competitive guys are, how tough they are and the style of play they have.”

The Texans return next week for mandatory camp beginning on Tuesday.

