Texans work out NT Miles Brown, DT Ryan Glasgow

The Houston Texans are tacitly acknowledging they need help up front on the defensive line.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans worked out nose tackle Miles Brown on Tuesday. The former 2019 undrafted free agent from Wofford played nine games for the Arizona Cardinals last year, collecting four total tackles and a tackle for loss. The Cardinals waived Brown at the end of training camp this year.

Glasgow is a former 2017 Cincinnati Bengals fourth-round pick. The 6-3, 300-pound defensive tackle played 24 games for the AFC North club, starting in three. Glasgow collected 41 total tackles along with four tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

Houston also worked out defensive back Saquan Hampton and offensive tackle Jordan Mills.

The New Orleans Saints took Hampton in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he provided a tackle for loss in five games with New Orleans.

The Chicago Bears drafted Mills in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft from Louisiana Tech. The 6-5, 316-pound bookend played for Chicago from 2013-14 before spending 2015 with the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and Buffalo Bills, where he remained through the 2018 season. In 2019, Mills played for the Miami Dolphins and the Cardinals. Mills has 90 games under his belt with 84 career starts with the majority of them at right tackle.