Texans’ Noah Brown says Robert Woods is ‘ultimate veteran’ in WR room

The Houston Texans have committed resources to having younger wideouts in Nico Collins, John Metchie, Tank Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson. However, the club also made a point in free agency to add veterans.

Houston signed former Dallas Cowboys receiver Noah Brown and ex-Tennessee Titans receiver Robert Woods in free agency in March.

Brown, 27, has played in 66 career games since entering the NFL as a 2017 seventh-rounder. The title for elder statesman clearly goes to Woods with his 142 career games since 2013 divvied up among three teams: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and the Titans.

“He is the ultimate veteran,” Brown told reporters Aug. 8.

Why having the “ultimate veteran” in Houston’s receiving corps helps is because of the composition of younger receivers. With Woods serving as the paragon of consistency, it can give the Texans’ younger wideouts an example to follow.

“I think he’s never out of his spot,” said Brown. “He’s always in a position where he’s able to help others, and he’s got a great feel for the offense. Even if he says nothing, watching him run his route and how he executes concepts, I think there’s a lot to learn from him.”

Woods caught 52 passes for 572 yards and two touchdowns through 17 games with Tennessee last year, 15 of which he started.

