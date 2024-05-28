Texans, Nico Collins agree to contract extension
Nico Collins' future in Houston is secured.
Collins, the wide receiver who was heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, has now signed a three-year extension through 2027, according to Dianna Russini of TheAthleti.com.
The 25-year-old Collins was a third-round pick out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL draft. He's coming off his best season, in which he had career-highs across the board with 80 catches for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Texans believe that with C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell and Collins, they have the future of a great passing game locked up. They've also added Stefon Diggs on a one-year contract this year. There are high hopes in Houston, both for this year and for several years to come, and Collins should be a big part of what the Texans are building.