Texans NFL Draft grades: Calen Bullock, S, USC 78th overall

The Houston Texans continue their additions of outstanding young talent to the secondary. After already taking Kamari Lassiter earlier in the draft, Houston decides to double dip and get USC safety Calen Bullock to help out their already stacked secondary room.

Bullock projects as an immediate difference maker on this Houston defense. With his ball hawk skillset and ability to roam the back half of the field, it’s likely Bullock will slide in at free safety for veteran Jimmie Ward on obvious passing downs, and could just take over all together should he impress early on.

It’s a bit shocking to see Bullock fall this far. With elite top level speed, fantastic instincts, and a raw playmaking ability, Bullock grades out as one of the better safeties of this class and is tremendous value at this point.

Grade: A

