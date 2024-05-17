Texans NFL Draft grades: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame 59th overall

The Houston Texans have made it a top priority to surround their franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud with plenty of talent, and they managed to do so again with more protection for the young signal caller with the selection of Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher.

Fisher projects as a potential immediate starter at right tackle should the Texans want to kick current right tackle Tytus Howard inside to his more natural position at guard and allow the rookie to take over. Fisher does need some development and could be a liability if thrust into action right away, so it’s likely his camp and preseason will tell the story of his first NFL year.

Long, strong, and ferocious in both the run and passing game, Fisher has the tools needed to be a productive right tackle at the next level. There are times on film when Fisher gives up too much ground early or overcommits to an initial rush move and allows defenders to cross over him. Fisher will need some work to be NFL ready Week 1, and isn’t a slam dunk Week 1 starter.

Grade: C+

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire