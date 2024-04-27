Texans NFL Draft grade: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia 42nd overall

The Houston Texans continue to stack talent into their young secondary and add a highly productive piece in Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter with the 42nd overall selection.

Lassiter projects as a potential immediate starter on the boundary opposite of their young star in Derek Stingley Jr. Lassiter was a lock down corner on a top Georgia defense and should slide right into his role on a Texans’ defense that continues to get better as they make another playoff push.

Smooth, refined, instinctive, and reliable, Lassiter is a proven commodity who will fit right into the DeMeco Ryans defense that values aggressiveness and confidence which Lassiter has plenty of as one of the best corners in all of college football.

Grade: A+

