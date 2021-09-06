Texans name Tyrod Taylor starting QB against the Jaguars

Coach David Culley made the starting quarterback situation crystal clear on Monday during his presser with the Houston media.

The first-year Houston Texans coach announced that Tyrod Taylor would start against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 12 at NRG Stadium.

“Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for us for sure,” Culley said. “I know that’s the one everyone’s wondering; it’s come up before, but he will start for us on Sunday.”

Taylor has been the first quarterback in team drills and is currently the first quarterback atop the depth chart. Taylor also took first-team snaps and started every preseason game for Houston.

The former 2015 Pro Bowler has a 24-21-1 record as a starter. He has not started more than three games in a season since 2017, his last season with the Buffalo Bills when he compiled an 8-6 record as part of the Bills’ first playoff qualification since 1999.

Starting Taylor also squashes the notion that the Texans were going to play three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has not taken a single rep during team portion as his trade request from late January is still standing.