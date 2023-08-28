Texans name C.J. Stroud starting QB versus Ravens

The Houston Texans were the last team to name a starting quarterback for Week 1, but the mystery has finally been solved.

The Texans announced Sunday night following the 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints in the preseason finale that rookie C.J. Stroud will be the starter when Houston faces the Baltimore Ravens.

Brian Barefield of Texans Wire was the first to report.

*Breaking*

According to an NFL source the Houston Texans will name rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud the Week 1 starter against the Baltimore Ravens. #Texans #Sarge @TheTexansWire — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) August 27, 2023

Stroud went 11-of-20 for 87 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Texans’ starter for all three exhibition contests.

Houston was reluctant to name Stroud as the starter when camp began, and coach DeMeco Ryans would routinely deflect the question by stating the team would have a starter in Baltimore.

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik told reporters Aug. 24 that the game started to slow down for Stroud during the 28-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins during the second week of preseason.

“He was able to see and articulate everything that happened on the field immediately after and was very aware, and usually that’s a very big indicator of, ‘Oh, the game has slowed down for him,'” Slowik said. “And the more constant we have that, the more often we have that, the more he can just go put his skills to use.”

Stroud becomes the first Texans rookie quarterback since David Carr in 2002 to make an Opening Day start for Houston. Carr led the Texans to a 19-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the expansion team’s first victory at then-Reliant Stadium.

The Texans visit the Ravens Sept. 10 at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at M&T Bank Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire