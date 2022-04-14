Texans nab Aidan Hutchinson, Ikem Ekwonu in latest Touchdown Wire 2-round mock draft

The Houston Texans haven’t been connected to Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson much throughout the 2022 NFL draft process because the prevailing theory has been he will be gone the time the club picks at No. 3 overall.

In the latest two-round mock draft from Doug Farrar at the Touchdown Wire, Hutchinson is there at No. 3 overall, and the Texans turn in the card to take the former Wolverine — who has gone record before and expressed interest in playing in Houston.

The Texans also manage to take another player in the trenches they have been linked to throughout the draft process in NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu. With the former member of the Wolfpack having flexibility to play inside and out, providing Houston with options as to where to place Tytus Howard, the Texans can take command at the point of attack on offense.

No. 37 overall in Round 2 is where it gets interesting for Houston. Although running back Dameon Pierce from Florida, Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, and even North Dakota State wideout Christian Watson are all on the board.

Instead, the Texans continue their commitment to building the defense in Lovie Smith’s image and take a safety in Jaquan Brisker from Penn State.

The Texans go with gritty picks in the first two rounds. With a dominant edge rusher, a mauler on the offensive line, and a safety to replace Justin Reid, the Texans infuse talent and youth into the roster that should provide at least three serviceable frontline starters in 2022 — let alone leaders in years to come.

