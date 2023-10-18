Texans get Myjai Sanders on waivers

Myjai Sanders is heading to Houston.

Sanders, the pass rusher who was placed on waivers by the Cardinals yesterday, was claimed by the Texans today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Cardinals took Sanders out of Cincinnati in the third round of last year's NFL draft. He started four games as a rookie but hasn't played this year because of a hand injury but is expected to be ready to play soon.

The Texans will hope that Sanders can help a pass rush that has just nine sacks this season, second-fewest in the NFL.