Texans must be careful with Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson

The Houston Texans need help just about everywhere on their roster.

The biggest need is at quarterback, and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft is expected to be used on that position. The determining factor will be who it is, and the draft process will sort all of those details out.

The Texans’ extra pick in Round 1 at No. 12 overall presents a different opportunity. With so many holes on the Texans’ roster, Houston can go with the best player available in the pre-teens of Round 1 and still address a need on their roster.

According to Mel Kiper from ESPN, the Texans use their extra first-rounder to take Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson.

I went quarterback for the Texans at No. 2, which is the best way for this organization to continue its rebuild. Let’s try to improve one of the most important positions on defense with this pick from [the 2022 offseason trade with Cleveland Browns]. Houston’s defense was a little bit better than its offense last season, but it still lacks playmakers in the front seven. Wilson could help there, though there are mixed opinions on him throughout the league. He had 14 sacks over the past two seasons, and at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, he has tremendous physical tools. That said, he’s coming off a broken foot that ended his season, and his combine medicals will be important. As a traditional 4-3 defensive end, he still needs to keep developing his pass-rush repertoire.

If Wilson still needs help as a pass rusher, then the Texans may need to evaluate harder as to who actually is the best player available. Houston needs starters flirting with NFL Rookie of the Year nominations in their first-round picks. The Texans shouldn’t start thinking about developmental players until the second round, if even that given their No. 33 overall selection there is precipitously close to being a first-round pick.

Both of Houston’s first-round picks last year in cornerback Derek Stingley and guard Kenyon Green were players who flashed potential of what could be. However, second-round safety Jalen Pitre manifested his potential throughout the 2022 campaign. If the Texans are to rise out of rebuilding, they need players who are hitting their lofty potential in their rookie seasons.

Story continues

More Opinion!

Texans should look into trade talks with Rams CB Jalen Ramsey

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire