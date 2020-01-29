Texans' moves with Bill O'Brien, Jack Easterby likely close door on Patriots' Nick Caserio to Houston

It appears the Houston Texans pursuit of Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, which led to New England filing tampering charges against Houston last offseason, is over.

The Texans have promoted coach Bill O'Brien to general manager and Jack Easterby, the former character coach with the Patriots, has been given the title of executive vice president of football operations.

A statement from Houston Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair on title changes for Bill O'Brien (Head Coach and General Manager) and Jack Easterby (Executive Vice President of Football Operations):



📰 » https://t.co/KjfeVTXtEY pic.twitter.com/vABMYlSC2L



— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 28, 2020

The Texans operated without an official GM last season after they sought Caserio for the vacant position. The Patriots reportedly used photos and video of Easterby, who had been the Patriots character coach for six seasons, interacting with Caserio at the Super Bowl ring ceremony in June, as evidence of tampering.

The tampering charges were dropped a few days later after Houston withdrew its pursuit of Caserio, New England's director of player personnel since 2008, whose contract is up after the 2020 NFL Draft.

