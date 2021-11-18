Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel has yet to play in a game this season. A new position may change that.

Driskel is moving to tight end, the team announced today.

Houston tight ends coach Andy Bischoff referred to Driskel as a rare athlete who has the potential to contribute both on offense and on special teams now that he’s not at quarterback.

The Texans are a rare team with four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. Two of them haven’t played at all this season, Driskel and Deshaun Watson. Watson is expected to sit out the entire season amid an investigation into sexual assault and harassment of female massage therapists and his own desire to leave Houston. But Driskel may play this year now that he’s playing a different position. Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills will continue to man the quarterback position for the Texans.

Driskel is a good all-around athlete who ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine and has averaged 5.8 yards per carry while getting limited playing time with the Bengals, Lions and Broncos over the last three seasons. It’s not easy to learn a new position, but that athleticism will give him a shot to make something of himself as an NFL tight end.

Texans move Jeff Driskel from quarterback to tight end originally appeared on Pro Football Talk