Texans minicamp: Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard return to practice

Welcome back Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil.

The Houston Texans starting duo returned for the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday. Neither practiced as they’re both still recovering from knee surgeries, but they are expected back for the start of training camp in July.

Tunsil, a four-time Pro Bowl selection for the Texans, underwent knee surgery following the season to clean up an issue that arose midway through the year. He’s been working out on his own, away from the complex, looking to rehabilitate the knee back to full strength.

#Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) not practicing along with Tytus Howard (knee). Both expected back by training camp @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/0o0FlDUkJx — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 4, 2024

Howard, who signed a three-year extension worth $56 million prior to the start of last training camp, remains a mystery. He suffered a knee injury that required season-ending surgery in a home loss against AFC South rival Jacksonville.

Howard, a former first-round pick out of Alabama State, has proven to be a sturdy run blocker at right tackle and a multi-purpose chess piece on the line, but injuries have plagued his career in Houston. He’s expected to start at right tackle when healthy.

The Texans believe in Howard but brought in insurance with Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher. Since the start of camp last week, the second-round pick has taken most of his first-team reps at right tackle.

LT Laremy Tunsil (grey shirt/black cap) and RG Shaq Mason at start of Tuesday’s minicamp. pic.twitter.com/TJoRylhONQ — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) June 4, 2024

While Fisher has experience on the left side of the line, he’s started 26 games at right tackle for the Irish over his career. With Tunsil out, Houston turned to Charlie Heck for blocking the blind side.

When healthy, Tusnil, who turns 30 in August, remains one of the top left tackles in the league. Last season while helping C.J. Stroud become the first Texans player to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, Tunsil allowed 23 pressures on 571 pass-blocking snaps in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Texans will have a three-day period of camp before taking an elongated break before training camp begins next month.

