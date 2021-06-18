Texans’ Marcus Cannon had minor knee surgery, will be ready for training camp

Texans offensive lineman Marcus Cannon is recovering from minor knee surgery.

Cannon had the surgery after the Texans’ Organized Team Activities and will be ready to go in time for training camp, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 33-year-old Cannon has played his entire career for the Patriots but was traded to the Texans in March.

A cancer survivor, Cannon opted out of the 2020 season because of concerns about COVID-19. He started 15 games for the Patriots in 2019.

