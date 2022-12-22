Texans LT Laremy Tunsil selected for third career Pro Bowl

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career Wednesday.

Tunsil has been an anchor for the Texans’ offensive line, starting in all 14 games to date at left tackle.

Tunsil has a 91.3 pass blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus, which is the first among offensive linemen.

Pro Football Focus also credits Tunsil with just one sack in 2022. According to such rankings, Tunsil is one of four tackles in the league who has allowed fewer than two sacks. The other tackles are the Texans’ Tytus Howard, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson, and the Dallas Cowboys’ Terence Steele.

Another byproduct of Tunsil’s exemplary play in 2022 was running back Dameon Pierce, who had 939 rushing yards before leaving Week 14 with an ankle injury that summarily ended his season. Pierce was first among rookies in rushing yards, third among rookies in Texans history, and had the 13th-most rushing yards in Texans’ single-season history.

Tunsil breaks a tie with center Chris Myers (2011-12) as the only Texans offensive lineman with the most career Pro Bowl selections with three. The other Texans offensive lineman to be named to the Pro Bowl in his career was tackle Duane Brown (2012).

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire