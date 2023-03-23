Texans LT Laremy Tunsil says GM Nick Caserio is ‘really cooking’ after free agency

General manager Nick Caserio has had one of the better first wave free agencies for the Houston Texans in recent memory.

The club has all but quarterback, receiver, and edge rusher adequately addressed as Houston is a little over a month away from the 2023 NFL draft.

Some of the key signings and trades for the Texans feature running back Devin Singletary, tight end Dalton Schultz, right guard Shaq Mason, and defensive tackles Hassan Ridgeway and Sheldon Rankins.

While Tunsil was negotiating his own three-year, $75 million extension with the Texans to become the highest-paid tackle in the NFL, the three-time Pro Bowler was also taking inventory of Caserio’s work throughout free agency.

“First and foremost, the free agents that Nick has signed, he’s cooking right now,” Tunsil said March 22 at NRG Stadium. “He’s really cooking. He’s got some great players coming into the locker room to also contribute to the team and help them win.”

Tunsil is also aware of the Texans’ draft capital. With 12 picks total and six picks in the top-103, Houston has the construction materials to complete the rebuild — and Tunsil senses it.

Said Tunsil: “Speaking of the draft, five picks (in the top 75), [12] picks in the draft, the sky in the limit for us. We can really get this organization back on track and get it rolling.”

Returning the Texans as a playoff contender would be right where Tunsil found the Texans in 2019 when the organization gave up a left tackle’s ransom for the former Miami Dolphins 2016 first-round pick. Tunsil knew when he arrived to the reigning AFC South champions, who would repeat as division winners in 2019, that he had found home.

“When I got here in 2019, being embraced by the fans and being embraced by my teammates, coaching staff, I knew that the Houston Texans was going to be home for me,” said Tunsil.

Tunsil and all Texans fans are hopeful what Caserio is cooking is enough to make NRG Stadium a home-field advantage as it was throughout periods of the 2010s.

