Texans LT Laremy Tunsil ran in parks to stay in shape while recovering from COVID-19

Houston Texans left tackle Larmey Tunsil missed the entire preseason as he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve the day before the first preseason tilt with the Green Bay Packers.

The Texans placed Tunsil on the reserve on Aug. 13 and he did not come off of the reserve until Aug. 30. In that span, Tunsil found ways to stay in shape.

“I had to battle through some sickness and try to get well, try to find a way to stay in shape and help the team anyway I can when I had COVID,” Tunsil said. “I am glad I am over it and hopefully I don’t have to go through that again.”

According to the two-time Pro Bowler, he was “sick for a couple of days” and then went to a park and started to run in an effort to, “just try to stay in shape as much as I can.”

Tunsil says he did 100-yard sprints in random parks to just stay in shape.

“There was kids out there,” said Tunsil. “Like I had to wear a mask, I am out there sweating with a mask on.”

Tunsil admits he would get strange looks.

Said Tunsil: “They did look at me weird, like ‘What is he doing?’ But I had to stay in shape.”

In 2020, Tunsil missed the Texans’ Week 11 game with the New England Patriots due to an illness. He also missed the Week 17 game with the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury.

Tunsil returned for Week 1 to start at left tackle for Houston in their 37-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. With consistency available at left tackle, Tunsil will give the Texans protection at Tyrod Taylor’s blindside as they face the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at FirstEnergy Stadium.