Texans LT Laremy Tunsil misses third straight day of practice

The Houston Texans’ prospects at left tackle are starting to get worrisome.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, left tackle Laremy Tunsil missed his third straight day of practice. On the injury report, Tunsil has been listed as having an illness, and great clarification has been made by the team that it is not COVID-19 related.

Nonetheless, the Texans’ Pro Bowl left tackle has been under the weather as the club gears up to face a 4-5 New England Patriots team that has won its past two games, including a 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

The Texans have kept Roderick Johnson active as their swing tackle. If Tunsil is not able to go against the Patriots, it is possible they start Johnson and activate rookie Charlie Heck.