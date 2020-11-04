Texans LT Laremy Tunsil has been key for pass blocking

The Houston Texans pass blocking has had a tremendous boost with the addition of left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

One of former coach and general manager Bill O’Brien’s moves to shore up the offensive line was to trade for Tunsil at the end of the 2019 preseason. Through the first eight weeks of the NFL season, Tunsil has not allowed a sack in 288 snaps, according to new data from Pro Football Focus.

Since 2018, quarterback Deshaun Watson’s 22 sacks through the first seven games ranks as the second-most in the three-year span. Though it is up one from 2019, the total is down four from 26 when Watson would finish the season with a league-high 62 sacks.





Coaching the former 2016 Miami Dolphins first-round pick has been a learning experience for Texans offensive line coach Mike Devlin.

“I personally have never coached anybody like Laremy,” Devlin said. “He’s almost an artist to what he does as far as pass protection and the way he works at it and studies himself and the opponent. I’ve learned a ton relative to the tackle play.

“I always ask this question: How do we get that type of skill set or that technique and all that to younger guys that maybe don’t have his ability? He’s like a power forward out there.”

Tunsil earned his first career Pro Bowl with Houston in 2019. As would-be power forward continues to protect Watson’s blindside, the Texans are hopeful he will continue to be the strongest part of their pass blocking unit.