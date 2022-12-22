Texans LT Laremy Tunsil hopes to earn first-team All-Pro

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil earned his third Pro Bowl selection of his career Wednesday.

The former Miami Dolphins 2016 first-round pick will be one of the “starters” for the AFC team in the 2023 Pro Bowl games.

“Means a lot, means a lot,” Tunsil said via video from KRPC-TV’s Aaron Wilson. “Next one is the All-Pro. Get the All-Pro, that will mean a lot to me.”

Tunsil would be the second Texans offensive lineman in club history to earn a first-team All-Pro honor. In 2012, tackle Duane Brown became the first.

The 6-5, 313-pounder credits the offensive scheme run by offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton as being one of the reasons why he was able to earn his third Pro Bowl.

Said Tunsil: “Me personally, I feel like I elevated my game, especially in the run game. And the system helped me out, too. Running the ball more, getting out there, and showing my ability more, and it showed my run-blocking and pass-blocking.”

Of course, there was another element that Tunsil playfully attributed to his Pro Bowl selection.

“Go draft a guy like Dameon Pierce,” Tunsil said.

Pierce’s 939 rushing yards were the most among rookie running backs by the time of his placement on injured reserve after Week 14. The fourth-rounder from Florida also notched the 12th-most single-season rushing yards in Texans history. It may not have been possible without Tunsil playing at a high level on the edge.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire