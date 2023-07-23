Texans LT Laremy Tunsil crushes Pro Football Focus’ situational pass-blocking grades

The Houston Texans may be overlooked due to their paucity of success since 2020, but Laremy Tunsil is not.

Since the Texans went 4-12 in 2020, Tunsil has managed two Pro Bowl selections. The former Miami Dolphins 2016 first-round left tackle has earned the respect of his peers enough to have them decry his exclusion from the 2022 All-Pro teams.

Regardless of who wins the quarterback battle between third-year Davis Mills and first-rounder C.J. Stroud, the Texans’ starter will have adequate time to go through progressions.

According to Zoltán Buday from Pro Football Focus, Tunsil was a mainstay in the top-5 of six of their seven pass-blocking categories broken down by situation.

Tunsil earned the overall pass-blocking grade at 91.7. The 28-year-old also had the best pass-blocking grade on third and fourth downs at 90.0. Third-and-long plays were also a specialty of Tunsil’s with a 92.3 grade.

The 6-5, 313-pound offensive lineman dropped to No. 4 on the pass-blocking grade in the fourth quarter at 85.1. Tunsil was No. 2 in the pass-blocking grade against the blitz at 89.5.

In pass-blocking grades against stunts, Tunsil was No. 5 with an 82.2 score. Tunsil did not make the top-5 in the pass-blocking grade on play-action category.

Tunsil told reporters on March 22 after signing his extension that he believes Houston is “on the rise,” and that was a motivating factor to stay.

Said Tunsil: ““My biggest thing with staying with the Houston Texans was I believe this organization is going to turn it around quickly, actually. This organization is on a rise, especially getting a guy like [coach] DeMeco Ryans in this building. He’s a young, energy guy, younger coach, and he was actually a player here too. So getting a guy like that coming into the building means a lot. We’re trying to get things turned around.”

With stellar pass-blocking from Tunsil, the Texans should be able to get the rebuild completed.

