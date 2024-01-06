Texans LT Laremy Tunsil and DE Will Anderson reportedly expected to play Week 18

The Houston Texans face off in a win-or-go-home game Saturday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fortunately, they should have two of their injured starters who were originally designated as questionable for the game. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, left tackle Laremy Tunsil and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. will both play Saturday night.

Good news for the #Texans in a huge game today: Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil (groin) and defensive rookie of the year candidate DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) are both expected to play, sources say. Both are listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2024

Tunsil just made his second consecutive Pro Bowl, while Anderson returned in Week 17 after a two-game absence to set the franchise record for most sacks by a rookie in a single season. Anderson will get another chance to boost his chances of winning Defensive Rookie of the Year as well.

