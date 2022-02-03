Are the Texans about to lose out on hiring Rams OC Kevin O’Connell as coach?

The Houston Texans have another team to contend with if they want the services of Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

According to Adam Schefter from ESPN, O’Connell has become a favorite in the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching search.

The Vikings fired Mike Zimmer at the end of the 2021 campaign when Minnesota finished 8-9, marking the second consecutive season the Vikings posted a losing record and failed to make the playoffs.

With Minnesota going in a new direction, they are taking on candidates, and O’Connell is a fascinating prospect. Although he is in his second season at his post with the Rams, Los Angeles has gone to the playoffs the past two years, and he has worked with both Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford.

The Vikings will have to work within the framework the NFL outlines of assistants on Super Bowl teams interviewing with other clubs. In that regard, the Vikings are working with the same limitations as the Texans. However, the Texans have a more complete offense and a couple defensive standouts on their roster. Minnesota has the feel of a club that needs a fresh perspective while Houston is still a rebuild after winning a total of eight games over the past two years.