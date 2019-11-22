Texans lose Dylan Cole to torn ACL

The Texans lost a contributor on defense and special teams in last night’s win over the Colts.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, linebacker Dylan Cole suffered a torn ACL in his right knee last night, and will be out for the rest of the season.

Cole, a former undrafted rookie from Missouri State, will head to IR for the second straight year. He hit IR after a dislocated wrist in Week Three last season.

This year, he had played 20 percent of their defensive snaps.