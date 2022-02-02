Texans lose another assistant amid coaching search

The Houston Texans have lost another assistant as the club is still searching for its fifth full-time assistant in team history.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, the Tennessee Titans have hired former Texans defensive line coach Bobby King as their new inside linebackers coach.

King was the linebackers coach for the 2017 Texas when Titans coach Mike Vrabel was the defensive coordinator for Houston. From 2018-20, King was the inside linebackers coach for Houston before becoming the defensive line coach in 2021 under first-year coach David Culley and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith. The Texans were moving form a 3-4 scheme to a Tampa 2 with a 4-3 base under Culley.

With King going to Tennessee and coaching inside linebackers, he will be returning to a more familiar defense that deploys a 3-4 scheme.

On June 8, 2021, King remarked that making the transition to coaching the defensive line wasn’t that difficult and appreciated working under Smith.

“It hasn’t been that huge of a transition,” said King. “Working with Coach Smith has been unbelievable. The system has been great to learn. It’s helping me and I’m learning every day from him. It’s been outstanding.”

The Titans fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 19-16 in the AFC divisional playoffs, becoming the first No. 1 seed in the conference to sustain a divisional loss since the 2019 Baltimore Ravens.