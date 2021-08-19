What are the Texans looking for out of their quarterbacks against the Cowboys?

The Houston Texans were able to see three of their four quarterbacks on the roster when they played the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 14 to open their preseason schedule.

Tyrod Taylor started and went 4-4 for 40 yards on the opening drive before being pulled. Rookie Davis Mills completed 11 passes on 22 attempts for 112 yards and an interception. Jeff Driskel bus-drove the Texans to a 26-7 win, going 1-of-6 for two yards in the process.

With the Texans playing the Dallas Cowboys Aug. 21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, what are they hoping to see from their available quarterbacks?

“Just continue to grow and get better,” offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. “Obviously, we’re talking Tyrod going out there and lead an efficient offense, go down there and take what’s given to you and see if we can convert in the red zone.”

Taylor is a known quantity. The intrigue surrounds third-rounder Davis Mills and how he can continue to grow and adapt to the pro game.

“With Davis, just continue to cut back on mistakes and don’t have my missed throws,” Kelly said. “I think going back and watching the tape, there was probably one or two throws in particular that come to mind right now that immediately he would want back. He’s going to make those throws nine-out-of-10 times.”

One throw against the Packers where Mills can improve is on screen passes. Mills had a screen pass slip from his grasp as he was trying to execute the throw.

Said Kelly: “To eliminate that, let’s get rid of those throws, let’s make those plays, and then again, continue to grow in his patience in the pocket.”

Taylor may see more extended snaps against the Cowboys, which could cut into the amount of snaps that Mills and Driskel get in the second of three preseason games.