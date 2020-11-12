Texans looking for the momentum a 2nd consecutive win would bring

The Houston Texans have strung together back-to-back wins at any point in 2020.

In January, they won their AFC wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 5 at NRG Stadium only to falter to the Kansas City Chiefs Jan. 13 in the AFC divisional at Arrowhead Stadium.

After starting the 2020 season 0-4, the Texans finally picked up their first win in Week 5 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They wouldn’t see another win again until sweeping Jacksonville in Week 9.

In order to get to the playoffs, the Texans are going to have to win consecutive games, and it has to start in Week 10 against the 5-3 Cleveland Browns.

“That’s what we need to stack on,” quarterback Deshaun Watson said. “You got to continue to ride the wave and ride the momentum. This is a great opportunity to go on the road against a great AFC opponent who’s playing really, really good football and is coming off a bye week and who’s probably well-rested.”

The Browns’ bye week was not without some anxiety as quarterback Baker Mayfield is working his way off the COVID-19 reserve after coming in contact with a staff member who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Although even if the Browns went to Case Keenum to fill in for Mayfield, it would be defensive end Myles Garrett who would make Watson’s job difficult at FirstEnergy Stadium. In order to play as elite as Watson has been the past few weeks, the formula would be the same.

Said Watson: “Just really protect the ball. Try to stay ahead of the chains. Take what the defense is giving me. Not try to force throws. I feel like I can do a little bit better continuing to connect down the deep balls. I’ve been connecting a little bit more than early on in the year but continuing to connect on those deep balls. Continuing to take what the defense is giving me, but just be that quarterback, be that general leading the charge down the field.”

If Watson can protect the football and also generate multiple touchdowns through the air, or even on the ground if he has to, the Texans should be in the fight for improving their 2-6 record.

“We’ve got to go out there and give everything we’ve got,” Watson said. “But it would be real good to get back-to-back wins for sure.”