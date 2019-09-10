Texans looking good, holding 14-3 halftime lead over Saints

The Texans remade their team the past couple of weeks, and so far, they are looking good.

Laremy Tunsil started at left tackle; Duke Johnson, Kenny Stills and Carlos Hyde have combined for 102 of the team’s 204 yards; and the Texans, even without Jadeveon Clowney, have held the Saints to 181 yards and three points.

The only concern for the Texans is quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s health.

Watson landed on his back after going airborne on a 21-yard touchdown run with 14:13 remaining in the second quarter. He has not missed a play, returning out of the blue medical tent to lead a 16-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his 2-yard touchdown throw to DeAndre Hopkins.

Watson, though, returned to the tent before halftime.

In its first two drives, Houston gained only 15 yards on nine plays. The Texans gained 169 yards and scored two touchdowns on 23 plays on their next two drives.

Watson is 12-for-17 for 129 yards and a touchdown, but he has taken two sacks and two other hits in the pocket.

Brees is 16-for-23 for 160 yards with an interception, a red zone pick at the Houston 4-yard line.