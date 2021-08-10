Texans S Lonnie Johnson explains why he switched jersey numbers

Lonnie Johnson had to make a switch because he was trying to get away from something.

No, it wasn’t the Green Bay Packers, who the Houston Texans will face in their first preseason game Aug. 14 at Lambeau Field, but rather the first two seasons the former 2019 second-round pick toggled between cornerback and safety.

Johnson told reporters Monday at Houston Methodist Training Center after training camp practice why he decided to go with No. 1.

“I just wanted a fresh start with the new number,” Johnson said. “The new number changes with the league, wanted to be one of the first ones to do it here besides Warren Moon.”

The Hall of Fame quarterback wasn’t a part of the Texans’ legacy; the custody to his playing time with the Houston Oilers is owned by the Tennessee Titans. However, Moon was a big part of Houston sports from 1984-93.

It is unknown if Johnson will have as big of an impact on Houston pro football as Moon did. Through two seasons, Johnson has tallied 117 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, three quarterback hits, and seven pass breakups through 30 games, 12 of which he has started.

With a fresh start, exemplified by a jersey change, it can’t hurt.

Said Johnson: “Just wanted to have a little fresh start with it. Part of history with changing the numbers in the NFL on defense, so, I wanted to be one of the first ones to do it.”

Johnson is pairing up with former 2018 third-round safety Justin Reid on the backend, and the duo is hoping they can equal the number on Johnson’s jersey in 2021.