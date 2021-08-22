Texans S Lonnie Johnson breaks down pick-six against the Cowboys

Houston Texans safety Lonnie Johnson got a big boost to his confidence as he furthers his transition from cornerback to safety.

The former 2019 second-round pick from Kentucky, who spent his rookie year as a cornerback and then 2020 as a safety, picked off Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci as part of the Texans’ 20-14 preseason win over their in-state rivals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Johnson spoke with the media after the game and explained how he got the takeaway and returned it for a 54-yard touchdown.

“Just seeing, seeing the way the quarterback was leaning that way, just following the ball,” Johnson said. “See ball, get ball. Take the ball and then the rest is history. Get to the end zone.”

Johnson finished the game with that interception and a pass breakup as the only stats he had on the evening. Even though his statistics were paltry beyond the interception, the defense harassed the Cowboys with five sacks and four total turnovers.

“These guys are getting back there, and that’s helping us,” Johnson said of the defensive line’s ability to generate pressure. “So it’s our job to make them look good. They get back there. Guys like Vincent Taylor, Maliek [Collins], Shaq [Lawson], all them guys. You know, they just – I don’t want to miss no more names, but everybody gets back there. And it’s like, there is no drop off. So our job on the backend, if the ball is in the air we got to go get it.”

The Texans procured nine takeaways throughout all of 2020, the fewest in the league. With new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith preaching takeaways, it is starting to take shape, even though it is just the exhibition season.