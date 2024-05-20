Texans listed as best fit for free agent CB Xavien Howard

The Houston Texans still have uncertainty in the secondary.

Free agent cornerbacks Jeff Okudah, Myles Bryant and C.J. Henderson were brought in this offseason to compete for the starting position across from second-year standout Derek Stingley Jr. Additionally, the Texans used the 42nd overall selection on Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

Could Houston add another boundary defender before the start of training camp? At least one writer believes the team could use additional help at the position in the form of a pending free agent.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen listed Houston as the best fit for former Miami Dolphins’ cornerback and current unrestricted free agent Xavien Howard.

Howard is entering his ninth NFL season and is still looking for a home after spending eight seasons with the Dolphins. Perhaps no longer one of the league’s best, he still earned All-Pro honors in 2018 and 2020 as well as four Pro Bowl selections.

Last year was a down season for Howard in coverage and Miami elected to move on from his expensive contract. In 13 games, he defended just 12 passes and had one interception.

Not a bad player to learn from.. Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. soaking up some free game from Dolphins cornerback, Xavien Howard after their joint practice. pic.twitter.com/ASUOs2IOEO — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) August 16, 2023

Howard, a Houston native, still has ties to the state following high school. He became a household name while starting for the Baylor Bears from 2012-15.

His public desire to compete for a Super Bowl title and his ties to the Houston area make for a logical fit for a team that has questions at corner.

Howard would likely compete with Okudah for the second boundary corner position. If acquired, it would likely signal that Lassiter would compete for snaps at the nickel cornerback position as a rookie.

It’s possible that would be a preferable development since Lassiter has a greater ability to contribute against the run than any other cornerback currently on Houston’s roster.

Houston is set to begin Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Tuesday and has a chance to see its 2024 defensive back group work together for the first time.

If they were to make a move for a veteran like Howard, expect the Texans to bring in a new addition following the first few practices.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire