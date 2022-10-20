Texans list 7 players on first injury report of Week 7

The Houston Texans have released their first injury report ahead of their Week 7 tilt with the Las Vegas Raiders.

A total of seven players were listed on the injury report for Houston fresh off the bye week and after their first win of the season back in Week 5. The good news is that at least one player didn’t participate due to a veteran rest day.

Defensive lineman Maliek Collins (Knee), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (Rest), defensive lineman Jerry Hughes (Knee) and wide receiver Chris Moore (Hip) were all listed as non-participants in practice on Wednesday. Lovie Smith said it was the “coach’s decision” to rest Cooks.

Wide receiver Nico Collins (Achilles/Wrist), Offensive lineman Austin Deculus (Ankle) and TE Brevin Jordan were listed as limited.

As for the opponents, the Raiders only had one non-participant in practice with tight end Darren Waller sitting out with a hamstring injury. He told reporters that playing this weekend might be a stretch for him.

Linebacker Jayon Brown, wide receiver Mack Hollins and tight end Foster Moreau were considered limited participants.

Related

Will Dameon Pierce outrush Josh Jacobs on Sunday?

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire