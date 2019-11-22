Texans linebackers come to game looking like 'The Masked Singer' extras

When the Houston Texans linebacker arrived for Thursday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, only one question seemed appropriate.

What?

The Texans linebackers strutted into the stadium wearing ... well, here it is:

“The Masked Singer” was on FOX last night, fellas. Halloween was a few weeks ago.

Again, another look:

(Twitter.com/NFLNetwork)

As many (many, many) people pointed out in the comments of that tweet, it might not have been the best timing to come looking like you’re straight out of “Mortal Kombat” — a few days after the Baltimore Ravens torched you for 41 points.

Whatever the motif the Texans linebackers were going for, one thing is certain: When you show up looking like that, you better play well.

