Texans linebacker Dylan Cole signs tender

Texans linebacker Dylan Cole is coming back from another injury, but he’s doing it for the Texans.

Via the league’s transaction wire, the restricted free agent linebacker has signed his tender offer of $2.144 million.

Cole tore his ACL in Week 12, so he’s still got some rehabbing to do. He missed the first half of the 2018 season with a dislocated wrist.

He’s a reserve inside linebacker and special teamer, who has played 31 games in three years.

