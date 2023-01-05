Texans legendary WR Andre Johnson named 2023 Pro Football of Fame finalist

Former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson has been named as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023.

The inaugural Texans Ring of Honor inductee is one of 15 modern-era finalists, which were announced Wednesday night.

Texans cofounder and senior chair Janice McNair congratulated Johnson on making it as a finalist.

“I’m so proud of him and everything he has accomplished on and off the field,” said McNair. “He is a shining example of a teammate, friend and father, and he’s already a Hall-of-Famer in my book.”

Chairman and CEO Cal McNair mentioned that he is “thrilled” for Johnson.

“He is a legend in every sense of the word, and I will always be grateful for his incredible contributions to our team and the impact he continues to have on our organization and the city of Houston,” McNair said. “From the day he became a Texan in 2003, he was the definition of a competitor on the field and a pillar in our community. We will continue to take every opportunity to celebrate Andre’s career and everything he has accomplished.”

Johnson, a former No. 3 overall pick in 2003 from Miami, played with Houston through the 2014 season. Johnson is the franchise’s all-time leader in career receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), receiving touchdowns (64) and 100-yard games (51).

The four-time All-Pro also has multiple single-game records for the Texans, including most receptions (14), receiving yards (273) and receiving touchdowns (three) in a game. Johnson also set the single-season franchise record for receptions with 115 in 2008 and receiving yards with 1,598 in 2012.

Johnson also had a stretch of 133 straight games with a reception from Nov. 6, 2005 to Dec. 21, 2014 and scored 64 career touchdowns, ranking second-most in team history.

The Hall of Fame selection committee will reveal the 2023 class at the NFL Honors during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the committee’s ground rules stipulate that between four to eight new members will be selected annually. Every candidate has to receive at least 80% approval of the committee before being elected.

Johnson retired with the Texans in 2017, signing a one-day contract, after spending 2015 with the Indianapolis Colts and 2016 with the Tennessee Titans. Johnson was inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor on Nov. 19, 2017, against the Arizona Cardinals.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire