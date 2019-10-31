Texans leave five players home as they depart for London

The Texans departed for London, where they will play the Jaguars on Sunday.

Not everyone was on the charter, though.

Houston announced it left receiver Will Fuller V (hamstring), safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (back/wrist), cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (concussion), offensive lineman Greg Mancz (concussion) and cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring) at home.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The team will need to add only two other players to their inactive list Sunday.

The absences of Johnson, Gipson and Roby again leave the Texans shorthanded in the secondary.

But Johnathan Joseph, who played only 13 snaps against the Raiders, appears on track to play. Joseph (neck) was a full participant Thursday.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) was the only player limited on the Texans’ practice report Thursday.