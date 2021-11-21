Texans lead Titans 12-0 at halftime

The Titans have beaten seven playoff teams from last season. But they have a loss to the Jets and are on their way to losing to the Texans if they can’t rally in the second half.

On Sunday, Tennessee has struggled at home in the rain.

The Titans have 205 yards, crossing midfield on four of five possessions, but they are 2-of-6 on third down, 0-for-1 on fourth down and have a red zone turnover.

This is the way the first half went for Tennessee: The Titans had a first-and-five at the Houston 24 with nine seconds remaining. A Houston lineman got a free release and Ryan Tannehill attempted to throw it away. He was penalized for intentional grounding, ending the half.

Tannehill is 13-of-21 for 122 yards and an interception. Kamu Grugier-Hill returned the pick 82 yards to the Tennessee 6 before Dontrell Hilliard saved the touchdown with a tackle. The Texans had to settle for a chip-shot field goal.

Houston scored its only touchdown on a 7-yard run by Tyrod Taylor, who is 12-of-14 for 94 yards and has three carries for 14 yards.

Titans receiver A.J. Brown injured his hand but returned after a visit to the training room. He has three catches for 28 yards.

